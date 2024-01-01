Barrios determined to build on Atletico Madrid campaign

Pablo Barrios is determined to build on last season with Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder is hoping for an injury-free campaign next term.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Marca: "My first full season in the first team has already passed and yes, it is true that I am already assimilating everything a little. The first year everything went very fast and this one is even better.

"I would say that the experience that left the biggest mark on me was when we were eliminated from the Champions League against Borussia. It was very sad and at the same time very painful because we all expected more. The fans were spectacular, how they encouraged us and the truth is that it was very emotional."

Barrios added: "The truth is that I've had a bit of bad luck this year with injuries because in the end I haven't been able to have the continuity that I would have liked. It's been a shame."