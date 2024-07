Barcelona youngster Bernal signs new deal

Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal has signed a new deal.

Barca have secured Bernal to a contract to 2026.

The Catalan arrived at Barcelona in 2014 from Gimnàstic de Manresa.

Bernal was a regular with Barca Atletic last season, playing 31 games, 27 as a starter and scored two goals.

He is currently doing preseason with Hansi Flick's senior squad.