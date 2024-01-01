Barcelona eyeing Sporting CP striker Gyokeres and have special request

Tribal Football
Barcelona eyeing Sporting CP striker Gyokeres and have special requestAction Plus
Barcelona are eyeing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Sport says Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Gyökeres' situation.

Barcelona do not have the finances to bring in a new No9 this summer, but can act next year.

The Spanish giants sees the Swede as a good replacement for Robert Lewandowski - who turns 36 in August.

Sporting would be willing to sell Gyökeres for around €65m, but Barcelona's biggest threat is if rival clubs choose to act this summer.

Gyökeres' contract with the Portuguese champions runs until the summer of 2028.

