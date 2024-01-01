Marquez explains Barcelona departure: I never like to be in comfort zone

Rafa Marquez has posted a farewell to Barcelona.

The former Barca defender has resigned this week as Barca Atletic coach. Marquez is leaving to become assistant coach of Mexico.

Marquez stated last night: "It has been many days analysing the decision about a new challenge. It has been very difficult for me to make the decision to leave Barcelona Atlètic and undertake a new commitment.

"In my life I have never liked to be in a comfort zone. I always look for growth and these two years have helped me realise that there is a passion and an idea that I must continue polishing through a lot of work.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that FC Barcelona gave me . To the president Joan Laporta, directors, staff, players and workers of the club, I hope to have met the objectives and expectations set. As already happened during my time as a player in the club, again I hope it is not goodbye but a see you soon."