Barcelona willing to make new Fati Jan exit decision

Barcelona are willing to send Ansu Fati away on-loan in January.

There have been rumours that the 21-year-old could be sold in the upcoming January window.

Now, however, Sport says there may instead be a new loan for Fati.

However, it will be based on Barça being able to bring in a replacement.

The Spanish giants were linked with several attacking options last summer.