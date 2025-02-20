Barcelona whizkid Yamal takes aim at Real Madrid fans over racist taunts

Barcelona whizkid Lamine Yamal has taken aim at Real Madrid fans.

Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, Yamal recalled being racially barracked by a section of the Bernabeu crowd during Barca's win at Real Madrid in October.

He said, “When you're winning 0-3 or 0-4, they can say whatever they want to you, it's because they can't do anything else. They're watching you play, watching you win on the field. They're seeing how they can't get to the ball and it's the only thing they have left.

"So, as Balde said, if they call me black or whatever... I am and it doesn't bother me. We're proud. And in the end, when you're winning, they don't shout anything at you, it's when you're losing.

"Obviously, it's wrong and you don't have to defend it. Or there's room for that in football. The RFEF already knows it, everyone has seen it and they have to take the appropriate measures.”

Yamal also revealed the leadership Raphinha shows towards Barca's young players.

He continued: “He always gives me the best advice, he is the one I talk to the most among the veterans because he always gives me good advice. He is the one I have the best relationship with out of those who have been there the longest.

"He tells me to stay calm, that knowing the level I have, I shouldn't stress or think about anything, but enjoy it.”