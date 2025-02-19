Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Yamal: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico shouldn't complain about referees
LaLiga
Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal says LaLiga referees don't deserve the criticism coming their way.

Yamal spoke to Mundo Deportivo about the match officials this season and insists clubs shouldn't be claiming bias.

He said, "The job of a referee is very difficult, in the end if you whistle for one side the other is going to complain.

"And if no one complains, another team that is not playing will complain. It is a very difficult job because someone will always complain, they try to do the best they can. We are very happy."

Yamal also said: "When we were six points ahead, I remember the penalty on (Jules) Koundé at Getafe, which they didn't call, and yesterday they did call that penalty on Iñigo (Martinez).

:So, I don't know... In the Copa del Rey, the referees first favoured Madrid and then against Osasuna they went against them. It's going to be like that every matchday. I think we can't complain, Madrid, Barça and Atlético."

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineKounde JulesBarcelonaReal MadridAtl. MadridGetafe
