Ex-Barcelona director Friexa: Real Madrid launched a coup against Spanish football!

Former Barcelona director and presidential candidate Toni Freixa has accused Real Madrid of an attempted "coup" against Spanish football.

Freixa has taken issue with the complaints from Real Madrid this season over the state of refereeing in the country.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, Freixa snapped: They don't like the president of the Technical Committee of Referees. Do you like the round ball? Should we make it oval? Do you not like rectangular goals or do we want to make them circular?

"You don't like the president of the Technical Committee of referees?

"The president of the Technical Committee of Referees is chosen by the president of the Spanish Football Federation. And the president of the Spanish Federation is elected democratically in an assembly. And if you are going against all that, you are carrying out a coup d'état. And what's more, it is only you who are doing it."

In case there was any doubt about his accusation, Freixa insisted to make it even clearer: "That's how it is. A coup against Spanish football sponsored and led by Real Madrid!"

