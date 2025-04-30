Barcelona and Inter play out Champions League classic

Barcelona recovered from an early two-goal deficit to salvage a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final against Inter Milan.

Having gone four competitive games without a win prior to this contest (D1, L3), Inter couldn’t have dreamt of a better start in Catalonia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Simone Inzaghi’s side came flying out of the blocks, and their early intent was rewarded with a breakthrough after just 30 seconds when Denzel Dumfries’ delivery was met with an audacious flick from Marcus Thuram that crept beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny and into the bottom corner.

Thuram's opener DAVID RAMOS / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Stunned by that setback, Barca went in pursuit of an immediate response as Ferran Torres fired a pair of efforts wastefully wide from inside the box.

Those misses proved to be costly, with Inter doubling their lead in the 21st minute through Dumfries’ superb acrobatic strike after a clever flick-on from Francesco Acerbi.

Determined to find a route back into the tie, the hosts pulled one back shortly after, with Lamine Yamal skipping past several Inter defenders before curling a sublime effort into the far corner via the inside of the post.

The teenage sensation came within inches of scoring again just three minutes later, only for his fierce angled strike to be tipped onto the bar by Yann Sommer.

Barca continued to threaten the visitors’ goal with half-time approaching, and after Dani Olmo saw a low drive parried away by Sommer, Hansi Flick’s men drew level when Raphinha’s cushioned header found Torres, who coolly converted a lovely team move from close range.

Ferran's equaliser Carl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Inter began the second half without injured talisman Lautaro Martinez, but the Nerazzurri spurned a glorious opportunity to regain the lead when Federico Dimarco blazed over from 12 yards.

Undeterred, the visitors looked the more dangerous of the two sides, and their set-piece prowess paid dividends once again in the 63rd minute, as Dumfries rose highest in the box to head home from Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner.

Remarkably, Barca were back on level terms just two minutes later, with Raphinha’s stunning long-range strike crashing off the bar and against the unfortunate Sommer to set up a fascinating finale.

Both teams continued to attack at will in pursuit of a late winner. Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw a well-taken finish ruled out for offside, while at the other end, Yamal’s scuffed effort ricocheted off the woodwork.

Despite a couple of further half-chances, a winning goal ultimately proved to be elusive, with both sides settling for a draw ahead of next week’s tantalisingly poised return leg at the San Siro.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Check out all the match stats here