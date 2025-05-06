Barcelona trials for Brazilian teen on Deco recommendation

Barcelona have handed trials to Brazilian teen Joao Vitor Roraima.

Tied to Brazilian club FC Ibrachina, 16 year-old Roraima is currently testing with Barca at their La Masia complex.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster is in Barcelona on the request of Blaugrana sporting director Deco, who has driven the move.

If Roraima impresses, he is expected to sign forms with Barca when he turns 18. However, a pre-contract could be agreed with both the player and Ibrachina ahead of a formal move, says Mundo Deportivo.

Roraima plays primarily as a midfield playmaker - similarly to Deco in his heyday.