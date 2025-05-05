Tribal Football
Most Read
Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move
Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title win 'was determined before the league even started'
Video: Antony scores worldie as Real Betis secure late win
Liverpool join race to sign unloved Real Madrid winger

Barcelona intensify talks for Mallorca striker Domenech

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona intensify talks for Mallorca striker Domenech
Barcelona intensify talks for Mallorca striker DomenechLaLiga
Barcelona are closing on a deal for Real Mallorca striker Marc Domenech.

Last summer, the Blaugrana made an offer to Mallorca for the youngster, but no agreement was reached. Mallorca had asked for €1.5m, while Barca tabled €500,000.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport says talks have resumed and intensified in recent weeks due to a change of agent for the young striker. 

Domenech and his family have decided to change representatives and he has been working with Pini Zahavi for a few days now, a representative very close to Barcelona and who handles the affairs of Robert Lewandowski and Hansi Flick, among others.

Barca could yet pay his €4m clause to ferry Domenech away from Mallorca this summer.

Mentions
LaLigaDomenech MarcMallorcaBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United join race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move
Man Utd rival Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah