Barcelona intensify talks for Mallorca striker Domenech

Barcelona are closing on a deal for Real Mallorca striker Marc Domenech.

Last summer, the Blaugrana made an offer to Mallorca for the youngster, but no agreement was reached. Mallorca had asked for €1.5m, while Barca tabled €500,000.

Sport says talks have resumed and intensified in recent weeks due to a change of agent for the young striker.

Domenech and his family have decided to change representatives and he has been working with Pini Zahavi for a few days now, a representative very close to Barcelona and who handles the affairs of Robert Lewandowski and Hansi Flick, among others.

Barca could yet pay his €4m clause to ferry Domenech away from Mallorca this summer.