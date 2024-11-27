Pedri happy with Barcelona win: More goals the better

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was delighted after their Champions League win against Brest on Tuesday.

Barca returned to their best for the 3-0 win.

Pedri later said: "We were coming off results that weren't what we expected and we wanted to get a win against a team that hadn't lost in the Champions League. Despite what people say, that they were an easy opponent, it was difficult for us.

"Goals are very important for qualification in this group stage and the more goals, the better. We want to keep winning every game in the Champions League, which is a very important competition for us.

"I feel more comfortable in the more deeper position, I touch the ball more and I try to bring that calmness to the game because sometimes we rush. I try to help in the pause, in having the ball and when I have the ball I enjoy it."