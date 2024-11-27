Barcelona coach Flick hails Lewandowski, young midfield after victory over Brest

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was left delighted with their 3-0 Champions League win against Brest.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice, with Dani Olmo also scoring on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, Flick admits he was left pleased with the performance.

Emotions:

"I'm very happy. We deserved it. We could have scored more goals, but I'm happy because after Vigo, putting in this performance is great. In a long season, there are things that don't go the way you want."

Lewandowski:

"The team helps him to score these goals. Obviously, he knows he has to score and he plays for it, but what the team does is wonderful. I'm not very good at statistics, but I think he's the one with the most goals after Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It's incredible. I had him at Bayern and he also broke many records. He's an important player, but the whole team helps him and that's why he can score so many goals."

Gerard Martin:

"It was good that he had the opportunity to play, he did very well. He was very good today. We substituted him in Vigo because of the situation. He had a good game today. He is a young player, with little experience... but we know that at La Masia they offer the best and they want to improve."

Pedri-Casado:

"They're not surprising me. I see them every day in training and they're very good. Pedri is incredible with the ball, Gavi is coming back, Dani has scored... I'm very happy with all the players in midfield."

Olés from the stands:

"I don't remember."

Pedri:

"He's a fantastic player. It was very important for us to control the game and Pedri did it very well. All the midfield players were spectacular."

Next phase:

"It's our objective, it's what we want. But there are still important games. We have to play against Dortmund, at their home. But we are ready. We know what we have to do. When we started this new competition, the objective was to be in the top eight, because in January/February you have more free weeks. It's important to win and regain confidence, because in Vigo we didn't do so well."

The 3-0 play:

"Our style of play is this, to go for more. Not everything has been perfect today, but we have taken an important step in the right direction after the game in Vigo. Maybe I lacked more goals."

Frenkie de Jong:

"What I have to say is that he's working very hard to get back. He's not 100 percent. He needs to get back to his best level. I'm sure he'll get there. We'll keep an eye on him. I'm happy that the other midfielders are doing well. Gavi had a good game in Vigo and today, Casadó won't be able to play on Saturday... Frenkie needs to recover a bit more, he might play on Saturday. The important thing is the whole team. We want all the players to get back to their best level."

Champions League table:

"I only worry about ourselves, not about the other clubs. There are still many things to do and my team and my club are very important, I don't worry about the others. We have three more games left..."