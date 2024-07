Barcelona to make second offer for RB Leipzig attacker Olmo

Barcelona are ready to make a second offer for RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

Sport says Barcelona have made a first bid for Olmo - which Leipzig has, however, chosen to reject.

Exactly how much the bid was worth is not clear, but it was described as low.

Now Barcelona are making a new, improved bid for Olmo.

The offer will reach €60m, but even this offer is expected to be rejected by Leipzig.