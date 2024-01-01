RB Leipzig attacker Olmo quizzed about Barcelona return: I want to win titles

RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo says his future is wide open.

At home in Spain for their Euros celebrations, Olmo has been linked with a return to former club, Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Marca: "We'll see, yesterday we were celebrating all day and now I'm on campus. The people who deal with that (transfer market) already know what I want to do.

"I don't know if I'll continue in Germany, we'll see. I want to be in a place where I am valued and loved and what I want to do is win. There are several options, we'll see what happens."

Olmo also said: "What I want is an ambitious project and I want to win titles."