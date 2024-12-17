Barcelona teen Yamal: I see myself here and winning the Champions League

Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal is proud being named this year's Golden Boy.

Yamal accepted the award on Monday via a video link at the trophy's gala.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Very happy. I notice a lot of affection from the fans, very happy and content.

"I imagine myself at Barça, the club of my life. Winning all the possible titles, especially the Champions League, which every player wants to win. And thinking about winning the World Cup with the national team."

On his ankle injury, Yamal added: "Now I have to recover and come back, I want to return to my team and help."

Yamal also praised president Joan Laporta.

He added, "He is a very close president, who gives a lot of support, comes down to the locker room..."