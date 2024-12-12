Barcelona great Messi: Yamal reminds me of myself

Barcelona great Lionel Messi has crowned Lamine Yamal as his successor.

The Inter Miami star nominated Yamal as the one young player he says reminds him of himself.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at a sponsor's event: "There are great players who have a spectacular future.

"If I have to choose someone, I'll choose Lamine for what he's done so far at his age and for the future he has ahead of him.

"It depends on him, on many things too, because football is like that, but it's the present and the future.