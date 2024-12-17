Agent says Barcelona contract talks on track for Yamal

The agent of Lamine Yamal says a new contract with Barcelona is on the agenda.

The teen is in talks with Barca about an upgrade on terms.

And agent Jorge Mendes said: “Of course he’s going to renew with Barcelona. Lamine is a Barcelona fan."

Meanwhile, Mendes says there's no great concern over Yamal's new ankle injury.

The winger is expected to be sidelined for "three to four weeks".

Mendes added, “It’s something he will recover from, and he’ll be fine soon.”