Barcelona confirm major Yamal injury blow

Barcelona have lost Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the year.

Okdiario says Yamal's ankle injury suffered in Sunday's home defeat to Leganes has been diagnosed as a ligament strain.

Barca announced: "First Team player Lamine Yamal had trauma to his right ankle during yesterday's game against CD Leganés. Tests this morning have shown a grade 1 lesion of the anterior intertibio-peroneal ligament.

"The approximate withdrawal time will be between 3 and 4 weeks."

Yamal had been playing for a month after his previous ankle injury, which kept him off the field for several weeks.

