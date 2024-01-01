Tribal Football
Barcelona table bid to RB Leipzig after agreeing Olmo contract terms

Barcelona are closing on a deal to re-sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

Barca have agreed personal terms with the former La Masia graduate and have now tabled a bid to RBL.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting:  "EXCLUSIVE: Barça reach agreement with Dani Olmo on contract until June 2030 and send new official bid!

"Details of the new proposal sent to RB Leipzig.

"◉ €55m guaranteed.

"◉ €4m easy add-ons.

"◉ €3m difficult add-ons.

"Olmo agree six year deal, he strongly wants Barça."

