Barcelona table bid to RB Leipzig after agreeing Olmo contract terms

Barcelona are closing on a deal to re-sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.
Barca have agreed personal terms with the former La Masia graduate and have now tabled a bid to RBL.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Barça reach agreement with Dani Olmo on contract until June 2030 and send new official bid!
"Details of the new proposal sent to RB Leipzig.
"◉ €55m guaranteed.
"◉ €4m easy add-ons.
"◉ €3m difficult add-ons.
"Olmo agree six year deal, he strongly wants Barça."