Barcelona superkid Yamal: I don't compare myself to Messi

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal insists he's not seeking to emulate the success of Lionel Messi.

Ahead of tomorrow night's Champions League semifinal first-leg against Inter Milan, Yamal was asked today about comparisons with the Argentine great.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yamal said: "I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone and let alone Messi. I would leave it at that.

"We only think about improving every day, comparisons make no sense and let alone with Messi: I admire him, because he is the best player in history. But without making comparisons.

"I believe that in football there is no age, it is a sport that evaluates the quality of each person. It is important to be ready, trained: there is no question of age. We demonstrate it: we are young and we play at a high level."

Beyond his talent, Yamal was asked how he would like to be regarded.

He replied: "I would like them to say that I am a good player and a respectful and respected person. The most important thing is education, as my players taught me at home."