Barcelona striker Lewandowski: With Flick I receive more and better passes, with more space

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski admits he's enjoying playing for Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in victory at Alaves on Sunday.

He said, "Now I receive more and better passes, with more space. We played very well in the first half and that allows us to play with more control and calm in the second.

"We have worked very hard since pre-season. We have improved the things that were missing. We have to always give 100% and with this group of players we can play better. Today we did what we wanted to do before the match."

On the international break, he added: "Playing so many games with only two or three days' rest... These days will be good for the teams to rest during the international break. I hope that all those who play for their national teams do not get injured and that we come back stronger."