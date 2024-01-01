Barcelona coach Flick delighted with Lewandowski after Alaves hat-trick

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was delighted with their 3-0 win at Alaves.

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick to leave Flick pleased with his veteran striker and the team's performance.

"It's fantastic to be leading like this at half-time. Another good piece of news is that we kept a clean sheet. I really appreciate what the team did in the first half."

Robert Lewandowski:

"I knew him from my time in Munich. It's incredible. He's the best in front of goal, in the penalty area. What he does is fantastic. He's always ready to score. I'm happy because it's three more points. And for Lewy. But everyone has supported him, I'd like to highlight that."

Raphinha:

"He's the captain and that's good for him, he's done well. It's great to have him as captain for Barça. He's a dynamic player. Top level. He didn't score today. He had disputes with the opponents, it wasn't easy for him."

Difference with Osasuna:

"We had a very different first half. We knew we couldn't make any mistakes, because they have a great counterattack. We did well. It was a great first half."

Barça-Bayern Munich differences:

"I don't like comparisons, they are different situations and teams. I'm happy to be here and to be the coach. But in football things can change quickly. We are focused. We are focused on the next matches."

Reaction from past defeats:

"For me there were reasons when we lost in Monaco and Osasuna. We were not good. We analysed it. It's about improving and thinking positively. I don't worry about the past."