Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
McClaren: The time I thought it was end of Ten Hag at Man Utd

Barcelona coach Flick delighted with Lewandowski after Alaves hat-trick

Barcelona coach Flick delighted with Lewandowski after Alaves hat-trick
Barcelona coach Flick delighted with Lewandowski after Alaves hat-trickLaLiga
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was delighted with their 3-0 win at Alaves.

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick to leave Flick pleased with his veteran striker and the team's performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Result:

"It's fantastic to be leading like this at half-time. Another good piece of news is that we kept a clean sheet. I really appreciate what the team did in the first half."

 

Robert Lewandowski:

"I knew him from my time in Munich. It's incredible. He's the best in front of goal, in the penalty area. What he does is fantastic. He's always ready to score. I'm happy because it's three more points. And for Lewy. But everyone has supported him, I'd like to highlight that."

 

Raphinha:

"He's the captain and that's good for him, he's done well. It's great to have him as captain for Barça. He's a dynamic player. Top level. He didn't score today. He had disputes with the opponents, it wasn't easy for him."

 

Difference with Osasuna:

"We had a very different first half. We knew we couldn't make any mistakes, because they have a great counterattack. We did well. It was a great first half."

 

Barça-Bayern Munich differences:

"I don't like comparisons, they are different situations and teams. I'm happy to be here and to be the coach. But in football things can change quickly. We are focused. We are focused on the next matches."

 

Reaction from past defeats:

"For me there were reasons when we lost in Monaco and Osasuna. We were not good. We analysed it. It's about improving and thinking positively. I don't worry about the past."

Mentions
LaLigaLewandowski RobertBarcelonaAlaves
Related Articles
Barcelona coach Flick: Pena will face Alaves; Szczesny not ready
Baena & Ayoze: How the Spain attacking pair have fired Villarreal to third in LaLiga
Ex-Barcelona chief Cruyff impressed by Lewandowski hunger; explains Martinez value