Barcelona coach Flick: Pena will face Alaves; Szczesny not ready

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he'll go with Inaki Pena today against Alaves.

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen out for the season with a knee injury, Barca convinced Wojciech Szczesny to come out of retirement and sign on Friday. But Flick says the former Juventus goalkeeper will need time to get match fit.

Advertisement Advertisement

Facing Alaves:

"We are very focused, it is an important match to go into the break with a win. We want three more points."

Szczesny:

"He said he wanted to finish his career, but he's in very good shape. It's good to have his experience and his quality. When I spoke to him, I was impressed. He's an affable person and he told me he'd join me as soon as I needed him. He'll contribute a lot. And he has a lot of character. But he won't be there against Alavés, because he needs time. He'll be back after the break."

International injuries:

"I haven't spoken to Luis De la Fuente. Fermín's case was different. Things are what they are. I've also been on the other side. Coaches know their responsibility and measure the minutes. The national team manager will be clear about that, for sure. He's doing a very good job."

More on Szczesny:

"I think it will be a wonderful experience for him to play for Barça. If I had any doubts, I would have said no. But he said yes. We will see him in training. We have time to work with him. De la Fuente had more influence than Lewandowski in his signing."

Rotations:

"I said it during the match, I think Pamplona was the time, there were games in a row, to make rotations. We are 100%, I hope the situation will be different tomorrow."

National teams:

"It's something I can't change. We'll see what happens after the break. We'll have to adapt and make decisions then. It's an honour for the players to be called up by their national teams. And that shows how good they are."

Time to win?

"The last time we won, it was a very good feeling. Going into the break with a win would be the best thing. I don't want to even think about the opposite scenario. The team will give its best."

Alaves:

"We want to have a high intensity from the start. We know that they play aggressively. We must not make as many mistakes as in Pamplona. Possession is very important. We must create chances and score goals."

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal:

"It's normal that they get angry if you change them. Everyone wants to play 90 minutes. But things were as they were and changes had to be made. I make decisions and they accept them. Lamine's attitude is very positive."

Iñaki Peña:

"We are happy to have the player, I think Szczesny will help Iñaki. We will have more options. I am happy with the club's decision."

On Alaves tactics:

"We have to know what our opponents can offer. It will be a high-intensity match, we have to be focused from the first minute to the end. If we manage to do that and don't make the same mistakes as in Pamplona, ​​we'll be on the right track."