Barcelona midfielder Casado: Flick confidence helps me 100%

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado was happy playing his part in their 3-0 win at Alaves on Sunday.

Casado admits he is performing thanks to the backing of coach Hansi Flick.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "The team was clear from the start. That was important, we had to get the three points, knowing that it was a difficult pitch. We went out with the aim of getting the game back on track and that's what happened.

"The team comes out fired up in every game, it's something we've worked hard on. We know that every game is a war and that we have to go out at 100%.

"The team is helping me feel comfortable. The manager gives me confidence and that helps me give 100%."