Barcelona match 28-year LaLiga goal record vs Athletic

Shina Oludare
ANDER GILLENEA / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Barcelona have matched their highest-ever La Liga scoring record after a dominant 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

A first-half brace from Robert Lewandowski and a stoppage-time goal from Dani Olmo sealed a commanding win for the reigning Spanish topflight champions.

With that, the Camp Nou giants ended the 2024-25 LaLiga season with 102 goals - the highest total across Europe’s top five leagues this year.

This marks only the second time Barcelona have scored 100+ goals in a league season without Lionel Messi. The previous instance came in 1996-97, when they also tallied 102 goals in 42 games.

Thanks to the win, Barcelona ended the LaLiga season with 88 points from 38 matches, finishing four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

