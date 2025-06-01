Tribal Football
Lewandowski makes clear Barcelona plans
Robert Lewandowski insists he's staying with Barcelona.

The veteran striker has just over a year to run on his contract and he has been linked with a MLS move.

But Lewandowski told Sport: "I will stay in Barcelona, it is not even a problem. It's safe. I'm sure our team will be stronger and I want to win even more.”

Last season, the Pole scored 42 goals in 52 appearances for the Catalans.

As such, Lewandowski - at 36 - was a key contributor as Barca won the Supercopa de Espana, Copa del Rey and LaLiga Treble.

