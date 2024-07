Barcelona secure young prospect Olmedo to new deal

Barcelona have secured young prospect Aleix Olmedo to a pro deal.

Olmedo has penned terms to 2027.

Olmedo is a central defender who turned 18 this year. He is currently doing the preseason with the first team, under coach Hansi Flick.

The youngster is regarded as ball-playing centre-half comfortable in possession.

Olmedo will begin the new season registered with Barca Atletic.