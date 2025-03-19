Agent discusses Barcelona and Szczesny contract stand

The agent of Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny says there won't be any issues extending his contract.

Coaxed out of retirement at the beginning of the season, the former Juventus No1 has established himself as first-choice for coach Hansi Flick.

Szczesny has signed to the end of the season with the Blaugrana and management are eager for him to continue another 12 months.

Agent Joshua Barnett told El Chiringuito: “Tek is happy at Barcelona and the club is happy with him. It won’t be difficult to find an agreement."

For his part, Szczesny stated recently: "Now only the pitch counts. When the time comes, I will make a decision."