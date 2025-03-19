Tribal Football
Most Read
Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte: An honour to play with Casemiro

Agent discusses Barcelona and Szczesny contract stand

Carlos Volcano
Agent discusses Barcelona and Szczesny contract stand
Agent discusses Barcelona and Szczesny contract standLaLiga
The agent of Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny says there won't be any issues extending his contract.

Coaxed out of retirement at the beginning of the season, the former Juventus No1 has established himself as first-choice for coach Hansi Flick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Szczesny has signed to the end of the season with the Blaugrana and management are eager for him to continue another 12 months.

Agent Joshua Barnett told El Chiringuito: “Tek is happy at Barcelona and the club is happy with him. It won’t be difficult to find an agreement."

For his part, Szczesny stated recently: "Now only the pitch counts. When the time comes, I will make a decision."

Mentions
LaLigaSzczesny WojciechBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Yamal moves to assure Barcelona fans as contract ticks down
LaLiga giants encouraged as Diaz unsettled at Liverpool
Xavi admits preparing for coaching return; studying Premier League managers