Prem clubs alerted as Barcelona risk losing TEN top prospects

Barcelona face the prospect of losing ten of their academy youngsters this summer.

The Catalans do not have the funds to secure their ten off contract youngsters to new deals, says Sport.

The likes of Arnau Pradas, Hugo Alba and Jan Virgili could all be lost, with Premier League clubs circling.

For the moment, Barca have made little movement from their end to discuss new terms.