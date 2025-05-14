Barcelona secure Torrents to new contract

Jofre Torrents has signed a new deal with Barcelona.

The 18 year-old prospect has signed a new contract with Barca to 2028.

Advertisement Advertisement

Torrents joined Barça in the summer of 2017 from Reus Deportiu. He joined as a first-year U12 player and rose through the ranks, developing into a seasoned winger.

He is a second-year youth player and has already made his debut with Barça Atlètic this season. He began the season with the U19s. With Juliano Belletti's side, he played a total of 12 league matches, five UEFA Youth League matches, and one Copa del Rey match.

He made his debut for the reserve team on March 15, in the 1-1 draw against Tarazona at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.