Barcelona secure Kourouma to new deal

Barcelona have secured Baba Kourouma to a new contract.

Kourouma has signed a deal to 2028.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 16 year-old defender has been likened to Barca superkid Lamine Yamal in terms of potential and is the younger brother of former Barca midfielder and current Celta Vigo player Ilaix Moriba.

Kourouma can also play in midfield and as a No10.

Also penning new deals this week were fellow 16 year-old prospects Jofre Torrents, a left-back, and midfielder Brian Farinas. Both have signed to 2028.