Barcelona president Laporta: Flick announcement soon will be made

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says they'll soon secure Hansi Flick to a new deal.

While he arrived only last summer, Flick's current contract is about to enter it's final 12 months.

Advertisement Advertisement

But after celebrating winning the LaLiga title on Thursday night, Laporta emerged yesterday to declare on RAC1: "We are very happy with the work that Hansi is doing, he has managed to turn the situation around and restore the competitive spirit of the team.

"We have already spoken with the sporting director Deco who will soon finalise the negotiations and thus we will make his renewal official.

"I attribute a very high percentage of the team's success to him , he has rigor, discipline, mental strength and a special sensitivity. He has made everyone feel important and this is a key to the seasonal success.

"He is also happy in this club, he is having fun and he makes us have fun. He is very enthusiastic about the project and he told us that he is living one of the best phases of his career."