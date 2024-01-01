Barcelona rethink Fati plans

Barcelona are rethinking plans for Ansu Fati this season.

Amid talk of Barca seeking a buyer for the 21 year-old, Relevo says Fati is now being taken off the market.

Instead, Barca coach Hansi Flick is now including the youngster in his season plans.

Fati spent last term on-loan with Brighton, where he struggled with injury.

A move to Portugal, where Sporting CP and Porto were keen, had been raised. But now Fati is set to remain with Barca and be granted the chance to re-establish himself this season.