Barcelona president Laporta finds cash needed to register Olmo, Victor

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is convinced he's found a deal to close the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Barca have needed around €100m to find room in their wage budget to satisfy LaLiga requirements and register the pair for the second-half of the season.

Laporta has managed to sell the use of VIP boxes at Camp Nou for €100m, which is enough to be able to register the two players.

It also clears the club for the 1:1 rule so to be allowed to go to the market both in the winter and summer.

The deals have now been settled with the Arab companies involved. Laporta has been working on the issue for several days with his collaborators in the Middle East and has now reached definitive agreements.