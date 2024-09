Barcelona reject offer for Martinez

Barcelona management rejected an offer for Inigo Martinez last week.

The veteran defender was expected to leave Barca over the summer.

However, management performed a U-turn, insisting Inigo was a required player this season.

So much so, that Barca rejected a €5m offer from the Middle East last week for the defender, says Marca.

Martinez could yet win a contract extension this season on his current performance-based deal.