Dani Olmo's agent speaks about Man City interest

Dani Olmo's agent has opened the door to a potential Barcelona exit with Man City reportedly interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

It has been reported that Pep Guardiola ‘dreams’ of bringing the 27-year-old to the Premier League as a long-term successor to Kevin de Bruyne.

Olmo has impressed at Barcelona this season despite the club’s registration issues, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 37 games for the newly crowned La Liga champions.

The Spain international’s agent has claimed he is happy at Barcelona but refused to rule out a potential move.

Andy Vara told Sky Germany: "We're not talking to any other club. Dani is very happy at Barcelona right now, he's winning titles there and he's in a great team. The rumours aren't true. Although, of course, you never know what the future holds."