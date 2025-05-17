Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is reportedly ready to snub a return to Chelsea in favour of waiting for a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several Premier League sides, including boyhood club Chelsea, this summer.

Guehi has just one year left on his current Crystal Palace contract and has no intention of signing a new deal with the newly crowned FA Cup champions.

Now, according to the Sun, Guehi is willing to see out his contract at Palace in the hopes he can secure a free agent move to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The report states that he ‘dreams’ of a move to either one of the Spanish giants who are both said to be looking at new defenders.

Speaking to reporters about his future, Guehi said: "I’m still on a contract, so my focus is always at this football club. The most important thing is just doing the best I can and seeing where the future holds. As far as I’m concerned, I’m a Palace player.”