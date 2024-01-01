Barcelona president Laporta welcomes Flick and declares: We can buy who we want

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists new coach Hansi Flick will be expect to play to a certain style.

The German has raised the idea of a more direct approach for the Blaugrana under him.

Advertisement Advertisement

But at Flick's presentation today, the president said: "Last season did not go as expected and from there we thought that a new impulse had to be given and here is Hansi Flick, whom I thank for the commitment to accept the leadership of the first team.

"You have all our confidence. We thank you for the conviction you have. Hansi knows that he goes beyond titles, he works with the idea that Barça must be a reference in the world of football, and we have a commitment to a certain style that defines us, we want to win and convince. It is our maxim."

On transfers, Laporta added: "It is much better than it was. The process has been to save the club financially, and we are on the path to normality. Today we can face player signings that you are talking about. We can face any operation we want to do.

"If necessary, we will improve the squad. We will announce, shortly, economic news. We will be in relationship 1-1, we are in negotiations with Nike that improve Barça's position, we will also have medium-term sports news. But we can face transfers. But we do not make decisions that destabilise the sports structure we have. We will maintain stability and balance."