Flick assures Barcelona fans: I'm here to win trophies

Hansi Flick admits he sees taking the Barcelona job as a "once in a lifetime" chance.

The German discussed his decision to take the Barca job at today's presentation.

He said, "I have already told the story in an interview. Nike invited me to a game in the Camp Nou, I was a coach and I was here and I thought: ‘Once in my life I want to train here’.

"I am delighted to be a coach of Barcelona. It is one of the largest. I want to win titles and you can only win with the greats. I'm not saying we will win everything, but we will work hard to win. We really want to start.

"Sure, that's why we're here. In football it is always good to win titles. In the end it is better to win than not. I don't like training teams that don't dispute anything. Let's work hard. I like competitiveness within the workforce and that they can improve. There are incredible conditions in the club. The pressure is for everyone, but it is the best possible situation."