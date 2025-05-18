Barcelona president Laporta: We want Fati to stay

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists they want to keep hold of Ansu Fati.

The winger has struggled for form and fitness this season and has been linked with the likes of Sevilla and Real Betis.

But Laporta says: "We want Ansu Fati to continue. He has a valid contract.

He is a great man. He is a player who has been through difficulties. I would love for him to come back and get more minutes."

Fati has a contract with Barcelona that runs until the summer of 2027.