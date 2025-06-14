Barcelona president Laporta: We've brought back joy to our fans

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona president Joan Laporta is delighted to have delivered "joy" back to the club's fans this past season.

Barca won a LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa domestic Treble in coach Hansi Flick's first campaign in charge.

Speaking at a function for their 125 year anniversary, Laporta said: "We have given joy back to the Barcelonians, it has been a great season and we are also here to offer it."

Laporta was emotional during the ceremony in Montserrat and highlighted the similarities between the two institutions.

"Days like this show that Barça is more than a club. We are two entities that promote Catalanness, culture, language, the defense of the rights and freedom of Catalonia and, at the same time, with an open and inclusive vocation.

"Affection is the key to understanding the Barcelona sentiment. At many moments in history, both institutions have been a refuge and pride for the Catalans."

LaLigaBarcelona
