Barcelona president Laporta reveals Olmo price-tag

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the price paid for Dani Olmo in August.

The only new signings Barca made this summer were Pau Víctor, who was signed permanently from Girona after last season's loan, and Dani Olmo , who arrived from RB Leipzig.

"Thanks to us pulling a few levers, we didn't have to empty our pockets," said Laporta.

"We had the opportunity to buy new players and build a more impactful squad. We feel better now, and there are clear indications of that.

"Last summer we only bought Dani Olmo, who cost us €47m and Pau Víctor. Thanks to Deco's (sports director) work, we have sold to players for a net value of €80m."