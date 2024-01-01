Barcelona join Man City interest for RB Salzburg defender Baidoo

RB Salzburg's young centre-back Samson Baidoo is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Barçelona are aware of Baidoo's emergence and are closely following the player's progress, says AS.

The young defender, 20, has been in the orbit of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and some Premier League rivals for the past year

Barca now have scouts posted to closely follow everything that happens with the young defender, both in games and training.

Baidoo has a deal at Salzburg to 2020.