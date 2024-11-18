Barcelona preparing to invite Christensen offers

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona preparing to invite Christensen offersLaLiga
Barcelona are ready to sell defender Andreas Christensen.

The Dane is currently injured and has only played one match in La Liga this season.

Iñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí have formed an impressive central pairing at the back for Barca this term.

Now Relevo says Christensen, who has a contract until 2026, is no longer part of the club's plans.

The centre-back is expected to leave Barcelona next year. However, it is unclear whether it will be in January or after the end of this season.

 

 

