Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
LaLiga leaders Barcelona seek revenge on Osasuna
Man Utd set to welcome back four stars from injury ahead of Forest clash
Man Utd goalkeeper Onana set to make decision with huge Saudi offer set to be made

Barcelona plan new contract offer for Torre

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona plan new contract offer for Torre
Barcelona plan new contract offer for TorreLaLiga
Barcelona want to keep hold of Pablo Torre.

The young winger is now inside the final 18 months of his current Barca deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport says the Catalans are eager to open talks about a new deal with Torre.

However, if the midfielder resists their approach, Barca are prepared to sell this summer.

Despite limited playing time, the 21 year-old has been involved in seven goals in twelve matches across all competitions, which is why Barcelona remains confident in the youngster.

Mentions
LaLigaTorre PabloBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool set for a clear run at Newcastle striker Isak
Barcelona chief Deco seeks to trump Real Madrid in Alexander-Arnold battle
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee