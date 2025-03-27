Barcelona plan new contract offer for Torre

Barcelona want to keep hold of Pablo Torre.

The young winger is now inside the final 18 months of his current Barca deal.

Sport says the Catalans are eager to open talks about a new deal with Torre.

However, if the midfielder resists their approach, Barca are prepared to sell this summer.

Despite limited playing time, the 21 year-old has been involved in seven goals in twelve matches across all competitions, which is why Barcelona remains confident in the youngster.