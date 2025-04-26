Agent opens Atletico Madrid door for Bologna defender Lucumi

The agent of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi admits major interest is arriving for the Colombia international.

A move to LaLiga has been mooted for Lucumi, where Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both interested.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent Simone Rondanini told TMW: "He has a contract in force with Bologna, as you said. The World Cup is still far away on the horizon and the most important thing now is to achieve the objectives that they have ahead and dream of that Cup final. Then we'll see what happens.

"There are important clubs in Europe that have been following him for a long time, but he is focused on winning that title with Bologna."

On Atletico Madrid's interest, he also said: "He wouldn't be the first Colombian to play there and they did very well. I'm sure that, given his level, he could make his mark in a team of that calibre.

"In the Champions League he achieved important numbers, comparable to those of the best defenders in the competition, which is the stage where the greatest play.

"The most important thing for him now is to stay focused on this final part of the season: key matches are coming up and we will see his best level."