Porto battle Man City for Barcelona teen Fernandez

Manchester City are watching Barcelona teen Guille Fernandez.

Mundo Deportivo says Porto have already made contact with Barca about a deal for Fernandez, which would include a buy-back option. Porto negotiated a similar arrangement for Nico Gonzalez, before his sale to City in January.

Meanwhile, City are also interested in Fernandez, 16, where manager Pep Guardiola is also keen.

Fernandez has a deal with Barca to 2027, but he could be willing to leave in search of senior football.

The player's camp has concerns over his path to the first team given their star-studded midfield.

 

