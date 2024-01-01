Barcelona pair Pedri, Victor upset with ref after Osasuna defeat

Barcelona midfielder Pedri complained about the match officials after defeat at Osasuna.

Barca protested on the pitch when Bryan Zaragoza struck for 2-0 before the half-hour mark, as they considered that it had been preceded by a foul on Pau Víctor in the centre of the field.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 4-2 defeat, Pedri said: "For me it was a very clear foul."

Victor also stated: "I don't want to make excuses, because we didn't lose because of the referee, but for me it's a foul. He told me that he touched the ball first, but then he clearly stamped on my ankle.

"For me it's a foul, but the referee said no and there's nothing we can do about it."