Barcelona coach Flick insists Pena has his full confidence

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he's happy counting on Inaki Pena.

Pena featured for the 1-0 win against Getafe as he steps in for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Osasuna, Flick was asked whether Pena could stay as a starter for the season: "He could be. Why not? He kept a clean sheet and it's important for confidence.

"We'll have to wait and see.

"Iñaki has been involved in everything and always has a good connection with the defence. In this sense, you saw it in the last game. Tomorrow he will take another step."