Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake

Barcelona coach Flick insists Pena has his full confidence

Barcelona coach Flick insists Pena has his full confidence
Barcelona coach Flick insists Pena has his full confidenceLaLiga
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he's happy counting on Inaki Pena.

Pena featured for the 1-0 win against Getafe as he steps in for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Osasuna, Flick was asked whether Pena could stay as a starter for the season: "He could be. Why not? He kept a clean sheet and it's important for confidence.

"We'll have to wait and see.

"Iñaki has been involved in everything and always has a good connection with the defence. In this sense, you saw it in the last game. Tomorrow he will take another step." 

Mentions
LaLigaPena InakiBarcelonaOsasuna
Related Articles
Darvich unsettled at Barcelona
Barcelona striker Lewandowski: Yamal best in the world
Barcelona coach Flick amazed by Kounde attitude: Never had this before!